How do you go from beating title contenders Cape Town City in a cup quarter-final, but then lose to relegation battlers Baroka FC in the league in your next game? That is what Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is trying to figure out after the Amakhosi went down 1-0 to Bakgaga at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

A superb free kick by Tshediso Patjie in the second half gave the visitors the lead, and Chiefs were unable to pull one back.

And, to add to their misery, defender Teenage Hadebe is in serious doubt for Saturday’s Premiership clash with Black Leopards in Thohoyandou (3pm kickoff).

The Zimbabwean was concussed against Baroka, and the club announced that while his “symptoms have improved”, he is expected to be out for between seven and 10 days.

Middendorp is searching hard for answers ahead of the trip to Limpopo.

“We produced such a good performance last week, but we gave it away (against Baroka),” the German mentor said on the Chiefs website.

“I warned the players during the week that it was necessary to have the same good spirit and attitude for the Baroka game as we had against Cape Town City. We even discussed it at halftime.

“Almost the same team that did so well last week, played (against Baroka). We had the same players, but two completely different performances.

“Something like this should not have happened. I am totally disappointed with the result.”

Chiefs remain in seventh position on the log on 36 points, eight behind leaders Orlando Pirates with five matches to go.

Injury Update : Teenage Hadebe



Mild (Grade 1) Concussion.



Symptoms have improved this morning compared to last night.



Recovery time : 7 - 10days



We wish him a speedy recovery.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/ycH3cJ7KJS — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) April 7, 2019





