Middendorp using lockdown to assess the past eight months at Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has opted to take a considered view in lieu of the Covid-19 crisis which has caused football leagues, including the Absa Premiership to be postponed for the time being. Many football pundits believe that Chiefs may have been celebrating title success now had it not been for the global crisis. “Covid-19 has provided me with enough time to assess the past eight months of the current season,” commented Middendorp as quoted on the official Kaizer Chiefs website. “It is about the ongoing assessment of individual players, their performances and profiling. I have had time to go through the details of every individual player.” “I’ve also had time to look at what worked so far this season and what we need to do differently going forward,” the Kaizer Chiefs coach continues. “I am using this information to make individual reports on each player. I am furthermore looking at what can be done differently, both as an individual player and as a team. It’s all about spending my time at home productively.

“Overall, I try to stay alert, as we can be called back to the training field at any time. It is therefore essential to stay on top and be ready.”

Middendorp added that players from his squad are keeping fit during this trying period.

“Over a number of weeks we have seen the importance of communication and staying connected. We have, for example, been using modern technology to work on the team spirit, doing a lot of individual as well as group work” added the German tactician.

“We are not only doing physical training, cardio and the likes. We have the necessary equipment to be able to assess and monitor everyone’s progress. The only difference so far is doing football work on the pitch.

“When we eventually return to the training field, we will need a few weeks to reactivate the football practice and match fitness of the players. We have noticed, however, that everyone is eager to get back on the pitch, although, of course, we all understand the situation needs a very sensitive and a careful approach.”

IOL Sport