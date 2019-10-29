That drum was the only thing the Brazilians beat on Sunday afternoon with Ernst Middendorp’s Chiefs outsmarting and outplaying Sundowns to keep their place at the top of the Absa Premiership and stretch their lead to five points with a game in hand. Instead of blowing his own horn, in a match whose build-up was dominated by coach Pitso Mosimane talking up the match, Middendorp cut a calm figure and even warned his team against being carried away.
When asked if it felt sweet to beat the reigning South African champions in their own backyard, the German coach was quick to respond.
“No! Not at all,” Middendorp said. “I think that people who have achieved so much, won so many trophies have every right to talk and make his ideas public, how he feels. There’s nothing sweet at all. This is just three points. There is nothing about sweetness.
"Happiness is the biggest enemy of your development and progress. If you start to be happy, you start running around with sweetness in your eyes then you are done. This will definitely not happen.”