DURBAN - Ernst Middendorp is facing a goalkeeping conundrum at Kaizer Chiefs.
Itumeleng Khune has recovered from an injury which has kept him out of the picture for the past two months.
In his absence, Daniel Akpeyi has proven to be highly influential as the last line of defence for Amakhosi and recently the Nigerian scooped the Premiership Player of the Month for November.
Akpeyi was also colossal as Chiefs reached the Telkom Knockout semi-finals. When Maritzburg United bundled Chiefs out of the Telkom Knockout, Akpeyi was suspended.
The big question is whether Middendorp will stick with Akpeyi or go back to club captain Khune.