The former Orlando Pirates star is fresh off serving a reduced ban of four games (he was originally handed a six-month ban but appealed against it and won) for assaulting match referee Abongile Tom (he is a policeman) in a Telkom Knockout Round of 16 loss to Kaizer Chiefs in October.
He returned to the fold over the weekend as a second-half substitute and made a big difference to the side in their 1-0 home victory over fellow Absa Premiership strugglers Baroka FC.
The veteran midfielder added bite to City’s offensive play, which hasn’t exactly fired on all cylinders since Jan Olde Riekerink took charge of the team in the first week of November.
The 11th-placed Capetonians have only scored one goal in five league matches under his watch.