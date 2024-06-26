Midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe reacts after being released by Kaizer Chiefs

By Mthobisi Nozulela
After being released from the club alongside Keagan Dolly and Sfiso Hlanti, midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has thanked and wished Kaizer Chiefs well for the upcoming season.
The attacking midfielder took to Instagram stories on Tuesday to thank the Soweto-based club for affording him the opportunity to play for them.
"I would like to thank the Khosi nation for the opportunity to play for the club, my hands are above the head, wishing you the best season and future," the 31-year-old said.
Sithebe joined the mighty Amakhosi in 2022, but struggled to make the kind of impact that saw him being called into the Bafana Bafana set-up whilst still at AmaZulu.
In the recently completed DStv Premiership campaign, which saw the Phefeni Glamour Boys finish the season in 10th, the KwaZulu-Natal-born midfielder made just 11 appearances, failing to register any goals and assists.
Other experienced players released by the club were Dolly and Hlanti, who also struggled to impress during the recently completed season.
Dolly played just seven times last season, while defender Hlanti also struggled for regular game time, only making 21 appearances.
In their efforts to bring back the glory days at Kaizer Chiefs, the club has made wholesale changes to their technical team and have also reportedly secured the services of Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi, who is expected to be announced soon as the club's new mentor.
However, the club are yet to announce any new additions to the playing staff in this transfer window.
IOL Sport