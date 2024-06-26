Midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe reacts after being released by Kaizer Chiefs

After being released from the club alongside Keagan Dolly and Sfiso Hlanti , midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe has thanked and wished Kaizer Chiefs well for the upcoming season.

The attacking midfielder took to Instagram stories on Tuesday to thank the Soweto-based club for affording him the opportunity to play for them.

"I would like to thank the Khosi nation for the opportunity to play for the club, my hands are above the head, wishing you the best season and future," the 31-year-old said.

Sithebe joined the mighty Amakhosi in 2022, but struggled to make the kind of impact that saw him being called into the Bafana Bafana set-up whilst still at AmaZulu.