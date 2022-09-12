Miguel Timm is unshaken by Orlando Pirates pressure

Durban - Miguel Timm was roped in as part of an attempt to bulk up the Orlando Pirates squad for the 2022/23 campaign and provide excitement for what is a fairly new project at the club. Timm arrived at the Sea Robbers in a dramatic turn of events as Pirates snatched the signature of the former Marumo Gallants midfielder from under the noses of Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs.

The 31-year-old midfielder arrived alongside the likes of Thapelo Xoki, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Bienvenu Eva Nga, who all have spoken about the pressures of representing one of the biggest clubs on the continent. Timm, however, has revealed that he feels no pressure and in fact has channelled the expectations of donning the black and white of the Pirates into a positive. "I understand that this is a big club, one of the bigger club's I've played for but over the years I've gained experience and understanding of what winning is all about," he told Pirates TV.

"It obviously means more now because there's a bigger following and there's also a bigger history with this club and instead of saying Ibheji liyasinda (the badge is heavy), we can use that as motivation to give us that extra push to compete in all the competitions in the upcoming season.“ Timm has gradually worked his way into the starting 11 of new coach Jose Riveiro's side after a not so promising opening few weeks. He has made seven appearances for the Buccaneers this season, displacing the likes of, fans favourites, Thabang Monare and Ben Motshwari while partnering up with Goodman Mosele.

Having turned out for the likes of Mpumalanga Black Aces, Bidvest Wits and Maritzburg United, Timm's experience and streetwise nature could aid his pursuit for a regular place in Pirates' most trusted 11. He won the first silverware of his professional career in the 2020/21 season in the colours of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, the Nedbank cup trophy they captured at the expense of one his former clubs - Chippa United. Timm now has his sights on new ambitions at his new club, goals that are in line with one of the club's most revered sons in Edward 'Magents' Motale.

"I want to keep working hard for the team and keep improving so I can always put myself in a position to contribute to the team's success," he said. "I'd like to be remembered the same way Magents is remembered, the perfect example. A born leader, lots of titles and I think he set the benchmark high for us as individuals and as a team." @SmisoScribe