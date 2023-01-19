Misfiring Kaizer Chiefs announce signing of Congolese striker

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Congolese striker Christian Saile Basomboli along with SuperSport United defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who has penned a pre-contract. The 22-year-old forward, who made a name for himself in the Zambian Premier League, is set to boost Amakhosi's chances of challenging for a CAF Champions League slot.

Basomboli is a welcome addition to Chiefs who have struggled to find reliable backup for Caleb Bimenyimana, who has announced his arrival at the Naturena-based club with a handful of goals.

Zwane's men have also leaked a huge number of goals in the 2022/23 campaign with the coach Arthur Zwane vocal about bringing in a left-sided defender. Ditlhokwe is set to join Amakhosi next season from Matsatsantsa after being an integral cog in the Pretoria club’s defence. The 24-year-old is a versatile defender who can play anywhere across the defensive line. He is known for his strength in the tackle and his ability to read the game.

Chiefs have been looking to bolster their defence and with Ditlhokwe they have added a player who has the potential to become a key member of the squad.

Ditlhokwe is expected to provide stability at the back and will link up with the likes of Zitha Kwinika, Dove Edmilson, and Siyabonga Ngezana in the heart of the defence. The signing of Ditlhokwe is yet another indication that Chiefs are serious about their ambitions to rebuild their squad into one that challenges Mamelodi Sundowns for trophies. @ScribeSmiso