Mixed bag Chippa United hoping to spring a fast one on Cape Town City

After a poor start to their DStv Premiership season, Cape Town City have made a gradual improvement that has taken them into their upper echelons of the standings. The Citizens have picked up three wins in their past three league matches and coach Eric Tinkler is hoping for a fourth win on the trot on Tuesday when they run out against the unpredictable Chippa United at the Cape Town Stadium.

The Chilli Boys’ recent form has not been that impressive but they remain undefeated in their past four outings. During that period, they won twice and suffered as many stalemates. Cape Town City will be relying on Jaedin Rhodes, a 20-year-old attacking midfielder who is improving in leaps and bounds. He has accepted the challenge from Tinkler, who claimed previously that he should be scoring regularly in his position.

City relying on fast Rhodes Rhodes finally opened his account with a recent brace against Richards Bay, having gone nine games without a goal before that in the top flight this term. For Chippa, Zuko Mdunyelwa, the 22-year-old right-back, will be targeting an improved performance after he recently committed a comedy or errors against AmaZulu.

Mdunyelwa allowed a long ball to bounce, and then took a heavy touch that left Stanley Nwabali in no man’s land before failing to clear his lines, but was fortunate to see Tshepang Moremi miss with the goal gaping. With a third of the Premiership campaign now gone, Tinkler believes City are on course to finish in the top four for the third year running, and suggested they’ll need in the region of 55 points to qualify for the CAF Champions League. The Chilli Boys have made a decent start to life under Morgan Mammila in his second spell at the club, losing just two of their opening 10 fixtures.

Stellies take on Richards Bay Meanwhile, further down the Western Cape’s N2, Stellenbosch FC will return to the Danie Craven Stadium for the first time in more than a month when they take on Richards Bay in a Premiership clash this evening.

Having navigated two successful trips in the Carling Knockout away to Chippa United and Polokwane City in recent weeks, Stellies will welcome giant-killers the Natal Rich Boyz, fresh from the triumph over cup kings Orlando Pirates. Tuesday’s clash will be the seventh meeting between the two sides across all competitions, with Steve Barker’s Stellies side having emerged 2-1 winners in the most recent battle back in February. Iqraam Rayners scored twice in that encounter to secure all three points. Both Premiership encounters will kick off at 7.30pm.