Mkhuma was recently promoted to the first team of the Brazilians after flashes of brilliance and eye-catching moments of skill in the reserve side. He penned a four and a half-year deal with the Absa Premiership champions.
The young forward is acutely aware of the weight of expectation on his shoulders but doesn’t want to put himself under “unnecessary pressure by setting unrealistic goals”.
“I have to sit down with the likes of Keletso, Mkhulise and Madisha and get their advice as to how they absorbed pressure when they were promoted to the first team,” Mkhuma said last weekend at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, where they defeated SuperSport United 2-1 in the MultiChoice Diski Challenge.
“I don’t know what kind of challenges I’m going to face. It shows that they worked hard if you look at where they are and I can also do the same. Their guidance is going to be key for me.”