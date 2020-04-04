Mngqithi happy to stay at Sundowns, negotiating new deal

Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs have shown interest in recruiting Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi but he is not ready to leave the Brazilians and pursue his career elsewhere anytime soon. Although he didn’t name the clubs that have approached him, Mngqithi confirmed in an interview with Independent Media that he is not willing to leave Sundowns for now. “Yes, it is true that there are teams that make approaches here and there. I really appreciate that because it is a sign of confidence in what I do or what I’m capable of,” Mngqithi told Independent Media. Mngqithi rose to prominence during his time with Lamontville Golden Arrows where he won the MTN8 in 2009. The former teacher was the head coach at Arrows when they trounced Ajax Cape Town 6-0 at Soweto’s Orlando Stadium to register a record win margin in a South African cup final. “At this stage I have no plan and I’m not even thinking of leaving Sundowns and go somewhere. That will come at a certain point that maybe I should go and pursue my career somewhere else. I hold a strong belief that loyalty is important and for now Sundowns have my loyalty.

"But at a point in my career here I’ll move out but this is not the time. I’ll be lying to you when I say that stage has arrived,” he added.

Mngqithi had head coach stints with AmaZulu and Chippa United before joining Sundowns.

“I still have unfinished business with Sundowns. I still want to achieve more with Sundowns like the MTN8 which I haven’t won with the club. I want to be part of the technical team that won everything with Sundowns. In football other coaches do not experience something close to that. I’m very ambitious and Sundowns is giving me that platform of progression. They are giving me an opportunity to achieve whatever I feel I can achieve as a coach.

"The relationship that I have with the coach (Pitso Mosimane) is good and it makes it very easy to head into that direction because Pitso likes to win and I like to win. Our wishes are the same."

In his time with the Brazilians, Mngqithi has amassed four league titles, two Telkom Knockout crowns, a CAF Champions League title and a CAF Super Cup triumph.

“At this stage for me it is to support the wishes of the president (Patrice Motsepe) of the club. Obviously, I do believe that I’ll go and coach elsewhere in future but there is no such plan for now,” Mngqithi said.

Mngqithi also assisted Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba as the head coach of the Under-23 South African national team.

“The truth is that I want to coach one day and be a head coach like I once was before but at times you don’t have to rush situations. You have to accept what God has given you."

Mngqithi and Sundowns are on course to achieve the domestic treble this season, having won the Telkom Knockout Cup. They are still in the running for the Nedbank Cup and the league crown.

“At the moment I’m happy with what Sundowns have given me and the relationship that I have with the coach. I’m at an environment where I’m achieving the goals that we’ve set as the technical team. There’s no pressure to say I want to move. Because there’s no reason to want to look elsewhere - I am happy here - my loyalty will remain."

Like the head coach, Pitso Mosimane, his contract is also coming to an end in June and Mngqithi is expected to pen a new deal with the Chloorkop-based club.

“Yes, my contract is also coming to an end in June. I’ve spoken to the president of the club. We’ve started the negotiations and there are no guarantees,” Mngqithi elaborated.





Independent on Saturday