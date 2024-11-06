Moeneeb Josephs backs Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine to replace Ronwen Williams as Bafana’s number one

His impressive performances have earned the 27-year-old a call-up to the national team. However, he currently faces competition from captain and Yashin Trophy nominee Williams. Williams has been vital for Bafana in recent years, helping the side secure a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year. He also made history as the first African goalkeeper to be nominated for the prestigious Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d'Or awards.

However, Josephs, who played for Bafana at the 2010 World Cup, has tipped Chaine to eventually take over the reins from Williams. “Chaine has the stature and the capability to go to the next level,” Josephs said on the Soccer Beat Podcast on YouTube. “And what is also a big plus for him as well is that he has good goalkeeper coach in Tyron Damon,” said the 44-year-old Josephs.

“As a goalkeeper, Chaine just needs that confidence in defence and you can see now that he is starting to gain that understanding with the continuity that Jose Riveiro has created with the defence. “You can see him grow in stature, you can see him become this keeper, in few years time with the continuity and the training and the mindset that he has now. “He will definitely take over the reigns from Ronwen Williams because we all have that where we go up and we move along.”