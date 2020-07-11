Moeneeb Josephs set to sign a two-month extension with AmaZulu

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Moeneeb Josephs is set to sign a two-month extension with AmaZulu this weekend. Independent Media has been reliably informed that Josephs has agreed on an extension but is yet to put pen on paper. “AmaZulu and Moeneeb have agreed on a two-month deal, all that is left now is for Moeneeb to sign the contract extension,” a source stated on condition of anonymity this week. At Usuthu, Josephs will serve as an assistant coach to the interim boss Ayanda Dlamini. The duo started their tenure like a house on fire when they defeated Kaizer Chiefs in their last league encounter.

No one had given them a chance to beat the Amakhosi. It was David vs Goliath as log leaders Chiefs were expected to bag full points easily against AmaZulu who are firm favourites for the chop at the end of the season.

Even though Josephs worked as an assistant coach to Dlamini for the match, he was still registered as a player.

Usuthu decided against renewing his contract as a player and offered him a managerial position. His relationship with the Durban club expired last week. Usuthu had an option to renew which they didn’t exercise.

Attempts to get hold of Usuthu general manager Lunga Sokhela proved futile as his phone was on voicemail.

Usuthu are also still in talks with their suspended coach Jozef Vukusic who is unlikely to be at the club next season.

The Slovakian is still under investigation at the club. He was placed on special leave before the lockdown.

Independent Media has gathered that Usuthu will finalise his future in the next few weeks.

Former striker Dlamini is the man the club is looking at for the hot seat next season.

With Usuthu at the foot of the table his first task is to help the club avoid relegation. If he succeeds the odds will be stacked in his favour to take over on a permanent basis.

@minenhlecr7





IOL Sport