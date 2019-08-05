Veteran goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs did not have the best of games as AmaZulu were dispatched 3-0 by Wits. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Veteran goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs committed blunders as AmaZulu were dispatched 3-0 by Wits at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday in their opening PSL fixture, but Cavin Johnson is backing him to bounce back. Johnson backed the ex-Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to come back strong after the game when he interacted with the media following his team’s poor display.

Terrence Dzvukamanja, Deon Hotto and Thulani Hlatshwayo were on the scoresheet for the Clever Boys.

Usuthu were outclassed and outperformed by the visitors on a cold night.

“I haven’t spoken to him (Josephs). I’m sure they were not happy with his performance (referring to the supporters). The second goal was a mistake and he should have done better. Moeneeb is experienced and played for some of the bigger clubs in the country and he will bounce back. He accepted defeat. When a person does that you’ve got to support him. I don’t regret starting with him,” Johnson explained.

Moeneeb Josephs conceded sloppy goals against Wits on Saturday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The 39-year old goalkeeper started ahead of last season’s No 1, Siyabonga Mbatha. The coach preferred Josephs on the day. It remains to be seen whether he will be between the sticks in the next league game against Polokwane City away this Saturday.

“Maybe this is the biggest wake-up call we can get to pull up our socks and say this is not a one-man show. There is 35 of us. If we can be able to do that, I don’t have any doubt that we will turn things around,” Johnson added.

Usuthu were a force to be reckoned with last season at home as many a team side struggled against them, but they opened their account in Umlazi on a negative note.

“There are lessons to be learned. Not a great performance in the second half. We had a better first half. It is early days but have to get these points back somewhere,” Johnson said.

