Mogamad De Goede didn’t deserve a red card, says Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker

Johannesburg - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker was left unhappy with his team’s defending after they were beaten 3-1 by a resurgent Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. What was particularly interesting about the game is that Chiefs scored all three of their goals from the penalty spot. Moreover, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana scored all three of Chiefs’ spot-kicks. In doing so, he effectively scored a hat-trick of penalties, something that very rarely happens in football.

“I don’t think we were at our best defensively today. At the start of the game, there were a couple of big chances for them. They dominated the first 15-20 minutes, but then the game settled a bit leading into halftime. We pressed them in their final third and we were able to get the lead,” said Barker. All in all, Chiefs were the better team on the day with Amakhosi coach Arthru Zwane rightfully claiming that his team could have won the game by four or five goals, and that they made Stellenbosch look “predictable”.

With possession even, Stellenbosch were still in the game by the 50th minute even though they were two goals down after Bimenyimana converted his first two spot-kicks. However, the game was effectively ended in the 55th minute, after Stellenbosch’s Mogamad De Goede was red-carded for a reckless challenge on Bimenyimana. Barker felt that the red-card which De Goede was given by referee Tshidiso Maruping was an unfair call.

“You cannot win football matches if you concede three penalties and get a red card. In the last two games against Chiefs, there were big calls against us. I’m not too sure about whether you can give a penalty and a red card unless the challenge is dangerous. I don’t think that De Goede deserved the red card. It was a big call against us,” said Barker. The game ended a run of three games unbeaten for Stellenbosch while it was Chiefs’ third win in a row. This season has been a mixed bag so far for Barker’s troops who have won three games, drawn four and lost three. While they are currently sixth on the Premiership standings, there are only two points that separate them from ninth-place AmaZulu. The Western Cape side will be looking for nothing less than a strong top-eight finish this season, and consistency. They have a good chance of returning to winning ways on Friday as they travel to KwaZulu-Natal to face Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium.

