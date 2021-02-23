Mohammed Anas wonder-strike seals win for Black Leopards against Golden Arrows

DURBAN - A goal in second-half stoppage time wonder-strike from Mohammed Anas consigned Golden Arrows to a frustrating second defeat of the DSTV Premiership season at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Tuesday night.

It was the Ghanaian who also put Lidoda Duvha ahead in the first half as he coolly beat Arrows goalkeeper Sifiso Mlungwane following a thunderous effort from team-mate Lifa Hlongwane rebounded of the Arrows post.

After being dominated in the second half, Arrows appeared to come to life in the second 45 minutes and they got their equalizer in the 68th minute as Michael Gumede back-heeled the ball beyond the reach of Leopards keeper King Ndlovu to notch his fourth league goal of the season and Arrows’ equalizer.

Man Of the match:Mohammed Anas pic.twitter.com/SQmq2d59Vq — Black Leopards FC (@lidodaduvha) February 23, 2021

However, it was just not to be for Arrows in the game as their chances of three points were put paid to after birthday boy Pule Mmodi was red-carded.

The loss was only Mandla Ncikazi’s side’s second of the season and will be frustrating given that it was against a struggling side.