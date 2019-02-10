SuperSport United's George Lebese and Grant Kekaha celebrate Teboho Mokoena's winner during their Absa Premiership game against Golden Arrows at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Teboho Mokoena scored at the death as SuperSport United won a thrilling encounter against Golden Arrows 3-2 at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont on Sunday. The result broke Steve Komphela’s unbeaten start as Arrows coach, which stretched for five games.

The result sees Matsatsantsa a Pitori moving into sixth place on the Absa Premiership table, leapfrogging Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs, who both failed to pick up maximum points on the weekend.

The men from Pretoria started the game the much stronger side and went into the break 2-0 up thanks to goals from Evans Rusike (27th minute) and Mxolisi Macuphu (30th minute).

But, Komphela’s men brought the game back to 2-2 with quick goals from Knox Mutizwa – via the penalty spot in the 56th minute – and Seth Parusnath four minutes later.

With the game nearing its end, Mokoena produced a moment of magic to beat Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede from distance to settle the tie and take all three points back to Pretoria.

