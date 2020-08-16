Mokoena free-kick earns SuperSport United a point against Bloemfontein Celtic

JOHANNESBURG – A superb free-kick from Teboho Mokeona earned SuperSport United a 1-1 draw against Bloemfontein Celtic on their return to Absa Premiership action at Bidvest Stadium on Sunday evening.

Mzwanele Mahashe scored the game's opener in what will be the final stretch of games at the Braamfontein venue and home of Bidvest Wits who will cease to exist at the end of the current campaign.

The result leaves the two clubs in fourth and 11th place on the log standings respectively.

Matsatsanta conjured the first noteworthy chance of the match in the 19th minute with Bradley Grobler unlucky to see his powerful left-footed strike canon off the underside of the crossbar before bouncing away from danger.

Siwelele opened the scoring against the run of play just after the half-hour mark as Ronwen Williams failed to gather from a corner-kick, allowing Mahashe to poke home into an empty net to give the visitors the lead at the break.