The Sea Robbers suffered another defeat this past weekend, a 1-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC in an Absa Premiership showdown.
The pressure is mounting for Mokwena who took over following the sudden departure of Milutin Sredojevic. But he remains nonchalant.
“No, we are not in a crisis. For me, it is reflection of time. When Jurgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool, it was a similar scenario. Scoring goals, conceding and being inconsistent but three seasons later they are champions of Europe. They are a well-oiled machine,” Mokwena explained.
Pirates have not won any recognised silverware in five years. Under Mokwena’s regime they have missed out on the MTN8 and the CAF Champions League and are currently 13 points behind pace-setters and bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs nine matches into the league season.