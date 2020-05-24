Mokwena makes Chippa move permanent

Chippa United have agreed in principle to acquire the services of Rhulani Mokwena on a permanent deal. Club's chairman, Siviwe "Chippa" Mpengesi informed Independent Online (IOL) that they are working on finalising the finer details of the contract with Mokwena. The 33-year-old is currently on loan at the Chippa from Orlando Pirates until the end of the season. "We have our ambitious coach here, Rhulani. He is already planning for next season. We only need six points to run away from relegation. Rhulani is a high profile coach. Most players wants to follow him. We are blessed to have a coach like him. Surely we are keeping him for long term. I can say 99% is done. He has confirmed with me that he wants to be here. He wants to stay. He knows exactly what is a problem at Chippa United and why we are not winning trophies," Mpengesi explained. The Chilli Boys are in a relegation dog fight and Mokwena replaced Norman Mapeza before the Premier Soccer League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"He will rather stay here at Chippa United as the head coach then go and coach somewhere else because Chippa United is for him and he sees a future here. We've already started not even negotiations actually. In principle, we've agreed that he is staying. We are finalising now, we are doing the last details of the contract. I've spoken to his manager. He likes the club. His role model is Pitso Mosimane (of Mamelodi Sundowns). When Mosimane joined Sundowns, they were not stable but turned Sundowns around and that is exactly what he wants to do at Chippa," he added.

Two weeks ago, Mokoena revealed that he doesn't know who pays his salary but Mpengesi has confirmed that they are responsible for paying their head coach although he is on loan.

"It is Chippa that is paying the coach. Chippa is paying him. Off course the deal was for us to have him until the end of the season. The chairman of Orlando Pirates (Irvin Khoza) made it clear that we can have him and if we agree for a long term, I will just bless that and you can just of it," Mpengesi elaborated.

Mokwena is still a novice. He has served as an assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns and Milutin Sredojevic at the Buccaneers. After the departure of the Sredojevic, he was appointed as an interim coach but things didn't work out for him. The club appointed Josef Zinnabuer. After the arrival of the German, Mokoena left the bench of Pirates until he surfaced at Chippa.

Michael Lofman was also linked with the Chilli Boys after Mokwena joined the Port Elizabeth outfit.

"Rhulani and Lofman are in discussions to join him at the end of the season. At that time, it was a short notice and he is a family man and all that. He joined us next season." Mpengesi elaborated.

