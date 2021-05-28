Molefi Ntseki to join Stuart Baxter at Kaizer Chiefs – report

CAPE TOWN – Former Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is the favourite to replace Gavin Hunt at Kaizer Chiefs, according to reports.

Chiefs coach Hunt was sacked after a poor season, which currently sees them trying to avoid the relegation/promotion playoffs less than a year after they were challenging for the title under German Ernst Middendorp.

Soccer Laduma reported on Friday that Baxter has been lined up as Hunt’s successor, and the Englishman could even take charge of the club before the season is over.

Baxter was previously in charge of the Naturena club between 2012 and 2015, where he guided them to back-to-back league titles, a Nedbank Cup and an MTN8.

The report further states that Baxter could be accompanied in the dugout by his Bafana Bafana successor, Molefi Ntseki.

With two games in the season remaining, Kaizer Chiefs find themselves in 11th place in the league. While automatic relegation is off the table, they are five points ahead of Chippa United, who are set to play in the relegation/promotion playoffs.

The club said on Friday Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard would take charge of the team until a permanent head coach was announced.

IOL Sport