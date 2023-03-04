Durban - Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro believes that thorough preparation was the key to his team’s success following their 4-1 triumph over Gauteng rivals Swallows FC in the classical Soweto derby at the Dobsonville Stadium on Friday night. In-form Pirates attacker Monnapule Saleng was the hero on the night for his side as he scored a hat-trick, while Terrence Dzvukamanja also slotted home for the Sea Robbers in the first half.

“We knew the difficulty playing here at Dobsonville Stadium. They did not concede a single goal here at this stadium under the coach (Ernst Middendorp),” said Riveiro.

“I think it is six games in a row where they have not conceded. We scored early, got the lead and forced the opponent to press higher. We had a good first half in terms of ball retention in their half.” Riveiro was happy with the way that his side responded following their frustrating 1-0 defeat to arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs prior to the game. One player who started in the game for Pirates was midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula. The veteran was a surprise transfer to Pirates from AmaZulu during the most recent transfer window.

Riveiro said that he was brought to the club to give the side more “balance”. “We try to make sure that we can keep a balance in the team understanding the nature of the players that we have up front. We need a balance from behind when we have wide offensive full-backs. We needed security in the corridor and both central midfielders (Makhaula and Miguel Timm) gave us that,” said Riveiro.

The result leaves Pirates third in the league and sees them retain the pressure on second-placed side SuperSport United. While they will not be winning the league this season given that they trail log leaders Sundowns by more than 20 points at this point of the season, Pirates can realistically target second place which will see them qualifying for the CAF Champions League. Riveiro's side returns to action next Saturday as they play against Venda in a Nedbank Cup round of 16 clash at the Orlando Stadium.