Monnapule Saleng’s form due to happy environment at Orlando Pirates, says Jose Riveiro

Durban — Orlando Pirates will take to the field against arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday at 3.30pm. One of the players expected to have a huge influence on the Soweto derby is Buccaneers rising star Monnapule Saleng.

The 24-year-old forward produced scintillating performances recently against Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns and will look to announce his arrival in front of a sold out affair against Amakhosi.

Saleng didn't figure much at the beginning of the 2022/2023 campaign, however has burst onto the scene in recent games, scoring four goals in his last two matches. Pirates coach Jose Riveiro spoke to members of the media ahead of the hugely anticipated Soweto derby and attributed Saleng's form to his side's healthy mood in camp. "Saleng, like every other player, is benefiting from the environment he has around. It’s easy to play when you are surrounded by good players like he is," Riveiro explained.

"When one player is shining on the field it’s because he’s getting support in many different departments. “I think it’s nice to see players shining and you will always put the players in the spotlight if they score goals or if they do some nice tricks, but there are things that are much more important that happens before and after that in order to create a team with balance, with the capacity to protect one result, to consolidate the lead, etc. "Hopefully, I would like to see that you put more players in the spotlight in the future because that would mean that more others are scoring goals as well."

When quizzed about whether he was worried about Saleng's recent attitude during this period, Riveiro was quick to snuff out any case of complacency on the part of his red hot man in form. "I don't think this is the case. It’s just a boy who wants to play football, who is having really fun every morning in the training and who is still having fun in the games. That’s why he is doing it because he just wants to play football." @ScribeSmiso