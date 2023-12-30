Stellenbosch FC brought their 2023 DStv Premiership year to a sensational end with a dramatic 3-2 win over Orlando Pirates on Friday evening at Orlando Stadium, Soweto. An hour into this match at the venue famously known as the 'Slaughterhouse’, Pirates led 2-0 and the visiting Winelands team, playing for the first time since being crowned Carling Knockout champions, looked dead and buried.

Pirates, after an adventurous start to the match, enjoyed a surfeit of scoring chances which gave them ample chance to show why their home venue is called 'Slaughterhouse'. However, they did not capitalise but even at 2-0, with 30 minutes of play remaining, they seemed to be coasting to a victorious end to 2023. Defender Tapelo Xoki slotted a penalty for Pirates just ahead of halftime and striker Evidence Makgopa doubled the lead in the 69th minute. Meanwhile, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker read the riot act to his team at halftime and followed that up with a raft of second-half substitutions which saw Antonio van Wyk, Nhlanhla Mgaga and Andre de Jong join the fray.

These replacements worked their magic and in a frenzied eight-minute spell, they turned the match on its head as Stellenbosch scored three goals through Iqraam Rayners (69th minute), Devin Titus (71) and De Jong (77). This dramatic end to the match left both Barker and Pirates coach José Riveiro speechless. Riveiro said that after his team had taken a 2-0 lead, he did not see how they could have lost the match.

"I cannot explain that. I cannot say anything until I see the video replays and see how it happened," Riveiro declared. Barker said he rallied his troops at halftime, but he was amazed by their brilliant response.

"I told the players that and that we had to come out in the second half and play with a lot more intent, more bravery, and courage," said Barker. "I told the players not show Pirates the same respect and be in their face, get the ball, and start playing.

“I explained to them that we came back in the Carling Knockout final to get a draw and take it to penalties and that if we could just get one goal back again, then we would be back in the game. “Then it went to 2-0 and to be honest, I thought it was going to be one of those evenings where it was going to be tough and might even end up being a 3-0 or 4-0 scoreline in Pirates’ favour. “I thought the substitutes were superb. Antonio van Wyk came on and changed the game.

"Nhlanhla Mgaga was calm on the ball, Andre de Jong received the ball in pockets after we changed the formation a bit. "I can’t describe those eight minutes of football. To score three goals away against a very difficult team to play against, at their home ground, to take it from 2-0 down to 3-2 up. "I’m speechless, to be honest.

“We made a tactical change in the second half, changing it to a 4-2-3-1 with Van Wyk down the middle. He moved around though, and I think he caused a bit of confusion with them not knowing who should pick him up. “There was a bit of movement and rotation around that, but his ability to go past people started causing them problems. “Our reserves have been incredible of late in general, though. I don’t want to speak too much about it, but it’s now been 11 matches in which we’ve picked up 10 wins and one draw.

“If other teams in the league were doing that, they would be trending every week. We go about our business quietly and I thought that tactically, there were some good substitutions and changes made. The late substitutes who came on also helped keep the energy and intensity of the game.” This game will certainly be a contender for the 'Premiership match of the Season'. Stellenbosch moved up to third place on the log and Pirates dropped down to fifth place.