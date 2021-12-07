More controversy for PSL as Maritzburg United play Cape Town City in protest over registration cards

Cape Town City were unable to provide their player registration cards due to their manager Moenier Davids' car being allegedly broken into.

Cape Town — The Premier Soccer League was engulfed in further chaos on Wednesday evening with the match between Cape Town City and Maritzburg United marred by drama prior to the kickoff.

According to the PSL regulations Rule 4.10 "in the absence of original cards, the principle of 'no card, no play' will apply. A player who takes the field not having provided an original registration card at the pre-match inspection will be ineligible. The sanction set out in this clause will be applied to the Player and Member Club together with any other sanction deemed appropriate by the Disciplinary Committee."

The match at Cape Town Stadium though went ahead with City media liaison Julian Bailey confirming Maritzburg United are playing under protest.

This is the second consecutive match City have been embroiled in off-field drama after their last match against Kaizer Chiefs did not take place due to Chiefs failing to honour the fixture at the FNB Stadium due to 31 positive Covid-19 cases at the club.