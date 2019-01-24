Chiefs defender Mario Booysen is receiving treatment for an injury and will not play against Tornado FC. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

As if losing Lebogang Manyama for up to three months was not enough this week, Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp will have to do without Mario Booysen as well. Defender Booysen has been ruled out of Sunday’s Nedbank Cup last-32 clash against Tornado FC at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane (3pm kickoff).

The former Ajax Cape Town centre-back is the latest in a long list of injured players at the Amakhosi, which includes Manyama, captain Itumeleng Khune, Joseph Molangoane and Lorenzo Gordinho, amongst others.

“Mario won’t take part in this game due to receiving some treatment,” Middendorp told the Chiefs website.

But there could be a few ‘new faces’ in the Amakhosi line-up on Sunday against ABC Motsepe League outfit Tornado, considering the busy recent schedule that has seen the Glamour Boys play five matches from 5-19 January, including two Caf Confederation Cup fixtures.

“Bhongolethu Jayiya and Gustavo Paez are getting closer to get game time. They are working hard after losing their place in the team,” Middendorp said.

“We are very happy about the way they are training and, with the amount of injuries we have, they should soon get a run.

“It is our obligation to take this game seriously. We will bring to the field the best team possible, while we will also be looking at the upcoming matches.”

Subscribe to our free IOL Sport Newsletter





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook