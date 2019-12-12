More than just points on offer for Arrows and Wits









Wits boast an impressive away record in the league as they are yet to taste defeat on the road this season. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix The clash between Lamontville Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits today at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont will be all about the protection of records for both sides. The two clubs will battle it out for maximum points when they meet in this Absa Premiership showdown but there is more at stake than just points. The Clever Boys boast an impressive away record in the league as they are yet to taste defeat on the road this season. Most of their victories have been achieved away from home. Wits’ first win of the season in the league was a 3-0 victory over AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi. Coach Gavin Hunt and his troops followed that with another victory over Polokwane City in Polokwane by a solitary goal. They then brushed aside Chippa United 1-0 in Port Elizabeth. They have also kept three clean sheets in four of their away matches.

Highlands Park are the only Premiership side to deny Wits maximum points. They shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate. It was also the first time they conceded away from home.

The Clever Boys have built a reputation as good travellers in the 2019/20 season but they are up against formidable opponents in Arrows, who have refused to bow to visitors at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium. Abafana Bes’thende have won four and drawn two of their six league outings there.

Maritzburg United, Chippa United, Polokwane City and champions Mamelodi Sundowns have all fallen victim to Arrows at Sugar Ray. Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu are the only sides to have come away with a point in Clermont.

The game against Wits will be the last at home for Steve Komphela’s men this year and they will surely want to finish in style.

It’s been a great start by Arrows’ standards. They are currently fourth on the log with 20 points after 13 games.

Wits, on the other hand, are in desperate need of points. They are behind schedule in the league because of their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup. The Clever Boys have played eight games so far this season. In those games they have secured 16 points. A win against Arrows will push them up to fifth on the log.

They are currently 18 points behind the log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.





The Mercury

