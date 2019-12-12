The two clubs will battle it out for maximum points when they meet in this Absa Premiership showdown but there is more at stake than just points.
The Clever Boys boast an impressive away record in the league as they are yet to taste defeat on the road this season.
Most of their victories have been achieved away from home. Wits’ first win of the season in the league was a 3-0 victory over AmaZulu at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.
Coach Gavin Hunt and his troops followed that with another victory over Polokwane City in Polokwane by a solitary goal. They then brushed aside Chippa United 1-0 in Port Elizabeth. They have also kept three clean sheets in four of their away matches.