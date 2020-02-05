Having set the record of being the first lower division team to win the country’s premier club knockout competition, Galaxy have become somewhat content. This, Malesela, says, has seen his team drop the ball a bit while their opposition see them as a target to help elevate their standing.
The former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns captain has thus made his players realise that they have actually not achieved much.
“I have told them that while it was good that they won the Nedbank Cup, their single medal is nothing.
“I said to them ‘if you see my medals, you would be embarrassed because this single one that you have is nothing in comparison’.