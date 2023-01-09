Morgan Mammila and Chippa United want to prove Sundowns are the easiest team to play

Durban — Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila will have the perfect opportunity to prove why Mamelodi Sundowns are the 'simplest team to play' when his side travels to Loftus Versfeld Tuesday night. The 51-year-old surprised many recently when he claimed a test against the defending champions is not one that requires much planning but went on to later explain that it was a compliment towards the way they play.

Mammila praised the Sundowns camp for their ability to instil a sustainable model of success that the players have bought into. "Sundowns are the simplest team to play against, very simple, even a Diski Challenge player will tell you how Sundowns play. Very easy team to play against," he said. "Very easy team to play against, but the only difference is that they are mastering the system. That’s the only difference.

"Because of the system that they are playing, I don’t even need to do video analysis when I play Sundowns. All my players know how Sundowns play." Mammila, who has brought a great deal of optimism at the Gqeberha-based club since his appointment last year, will hope his side's knowledge of the Sundowns' philosophy will allow them to grab a positive result away from home. The last time the two sides met, the head coach of Chippa at the time Daine Klate, lost his job as Peter Shalulile scored an added-time winner to ensure Sundowns grabbed the three points.

The Chilli Boys have won just once in the last 10 meetings between the two clubs, losing six of those and drawing the other three, a trend that is expected to continue in Pretoria Tuesday (kick-off 7.30pm). Since Rulani Mokwena took over the reins as sole head coach of the Brazilians, the side has been imperious, swatting away the biggest of tests with ease and continuing to reinforce the chilling reality of their dominance on the domestic front every week. The 36-year-old has guided Sundowns to six emphatic victories in a row, scoring a whopping 17 goals in the process. They are yet to concede a goal under his watch.

