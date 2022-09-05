Morgan Mammila set for sensational return to Chippa United — report

Cape Town — Morgan Mammila is reportedly set for a sensation return to Chippa United in a senior role with the Gqeberha-based club struggling to pick up points.
Mammila’s return to Chippa could be bad news for new coach Daine Klate, who was appointed following Kurt Lentjies’ departure at the end of last season.
Under Klate, the Gqeberha club find themselves rooted to the foot of the DStv Premiership table with one win, two draws and three defeats from their six games.
The club’s trigger happy owner, Siviwe Mpengesi, promised to give local hero Klate time to establish himself at the helm of the club, but with just five points after six games, the former Bafana winger could be on the way out.
According to a report by the SABC, former administrator and assistant coach Morgan Mammila is on his way back after sensationally quitting his job at All Stars FC.
The report states Mammila is headed back to Gqeberha to reunite with chairman Chippa Mpengesi in an effort to improve the running of the club, and is set to be appointed in a senior role in the technical team.
