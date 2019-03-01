Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United is challenged by Jabulani Ncobeni of AmaZulu at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday night. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Maritzburg United showed character as they came back from a goal down to beat AmaZulu 2-1 in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Friday night. Judas Moseamedi was the hero, as he came on from the bench to net the winner at the death. He profited from Mohau Mokate’s square ball from the right.

Moseamedi replaced Yannick Zakri on the hour mark.

The atmosphere was electric and vibrant at Harry Gwala. The masses came in their numbers. It was a great advert for South African football.

Maritzburg dominated the proceedings in the first half. The midfield trio of Miguel Timm, Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu controlled the pace of the game with aplomb.

Thabiso Kutumela should have broken the deadlock after 22 minutes, but his curling free kick hit the post, and Usuthu survived.

Bandile Shandu netted an own goal for the Team of Choice at the end of the first half. It was a telling cross from Talent Chawapiwa, and Shandu directed his header in to his own net.

Maritzburg responded positively as they created two clear-cut opportunities which fell to Shandu and Nazeer Allie.

Siyabonga Mbatha pulled off a great save to deny Kutumela 20 minutes into the second half.

Maritzburg were piling on the pressure, and the only missing piece in their play was the goal.

Eric Tinkler introduced Allan Kateregga and Moseamedi in his search for the equaliser.

Allie restored parity for the Team of Choice after 75 minutes, and it was a well deserved goal for the home side.

They were asking all sorts of questions, and they were finally rewarded for their effort.

Maritzburg stole it at the death when Moseamedi scored a beautiful goal, which gave Tinkler and his boys a much needed three points.

It was back-to-back wins for Maritzburg at home under Tinkler.

All over, we claim all three points in the #KZNderby! #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/hbo5D0a5yj — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) March 1, 2019





