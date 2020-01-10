The lanky marksman is proving to be a difficult customer to contain because of his pace and physical strength.
When Moseamedi is around it is guaranteed that defenders will be run rugged. His statistics in the league are not remarkable but his work rate of late is what makes him the most dangerous marksman.
He was top goalscorer in the Telkom Knockout, netting three strikes in four appearances.
His coach Eric Tinkler believes that Moseamedi is different to other strikers because of his positive attitude on the field.