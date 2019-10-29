JOHANNESBURG – Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will face disciplinary action following his comments in the wake of his side’s 2-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday.
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor has written to Sundowns and Mosimane in relation to the comments attributed to him on match officials last week.
The clash certainly lived up to the excitement promised in the build-up to the match, with the two coaches also having a go at one another during the halftime break.
With Amakhosi 1-0 up at that stage, after a contentious goal scored by Samir Nurkovic, Mosimane was seen rushing over towards Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp in what was expected to be a physical scuffle.
However, SAPS quickly intervened to avoid any serious drama, with Mosimane nearly engaging in a further scuffle with a police officer before retreating into the dressing room.