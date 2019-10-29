Mosimane faces disciplinary action following his comments after defeat by Chiefs









Pitso Mosimane was not happy with the refereeing in their loss to Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will face disciplinary action following his comments in the wake of his side’s 2-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Sunday. The Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor has written to Sundowns and Mosimane in relation to the comments attributed to him on match officials last week. The clash certainly lived up to the excitement promised in the build-up to the match, with the two coaches also having a go at one another during the halftime break. With Amakhosi 1-0 up at that stage, after a contentious goal scored by Samir Nurkovic, Mosimane was seen rushing over towards Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp in what was expected to be a physical scuffle. However, SAPS quickly intervened to avoid any serious drama, with Mosimane nearly engaging in a further scuffle with a police officer before retreating into the dressing room.

Middendorp, meanwhile, has since shared what the issue was that seemed to have upset Mosimane.

“I was just talking to the fourth referee in a certain direction about certain opinions I had in my mind, and by accident Pitso was all of a sudden standing behind (and overheard the conversation) – that was everything,” explained Middendorp.

The German further maintained his respect for the reigning PSL Coach of the Season despite all the pre-match jibes thrown his way.

“I've mentioned it already with all this discussions up front before the game, we have the most decorated coach in Africa with Pitso Mosimane sitting here on Sundowns side, and I think we should not forget this.

“We have to be very, very clear in terms of the direction of certain ideas, you have to be well-prepared for such a game...”

The League prosecutor has given Mosimane five days to respond to the letters sent to him to either deny or admit the comments attributed to him in the media.

African News Agency (ANA)



