Mosimane to reignite his love affair with KZN









Mamelodi Sundowns coach and KwaZulu-Natal ‘have got a thing going on.’ Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Mamelodi Sundowns coach and KwaZulu-Natal ‘have got a thing going on.’ Pitso Mosimane won his first trophy as a coach in Durban back in 2004 when his SuperSport United team beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the SAA Supa 8 Cup final at Kings Park. Phil Evans scored the winner from the penalty spot that day. The Kagiso-born coach also created history in KZN when he became the first black coach to win the PSL title in Pietermaritzburg. Sundowns shared spoils with the Team of Choice in a 1-1 stalemate at Harry Gwala Stadium and that was enough for the Brazilians to be crowned league champions. It was Mosimane’s first league championship. On his way to continental glory, the joy started in Durban for Mosimane and his troops. It was the start of bigger things to come when Sundowns outclassed Kaizer Chiefs as they reigned supreme in the Telkom Knockout final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2015.

After winning the Telkom Knockout, Sundowns gained momentum and went on to clinch the Caf Champions League and Super Cup the following year.

Speaking with the media in Durban, Mosimane admitted that KwaZulu-Natal is his happy hunting ground.

“When it comes to trophies the kingdom of KZN has been good to me and the team. For me, the first trophy was in the other stadium (Kings Park) next to this one,” Mosimane said.

Mosimane has enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in his coaching career. He won two Cups during his time with SuperSport before moving on to coach Bafana Bafana.

“My first league trophy was in Maritzburg. I came here in 2015 and it was an unbelievable display here with the same Cup when Denis Onyango saved two penalties. What a good performance, one of our best performances. That night, I remember, there was a lot of goals in that Cup final. It was clean football,” he said.

Mosimane has lifted four league titles, the Nedbank Cup, Telkom Knockout, Champions League and Super Cup during his time with Sundowns. He has only lost one Cup final when Sundowns succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Wits in the 2016 MTN8 final at Mbombela Stadium.

“I guess, I came to the right place where maybe luck is with me here. I have good memories,” Mosimane said.

Mosimane is hunting for this ninth piece of silverware with Sundowns. Maritzburg will be out to spoil his record in KwaZulu-Natal. They are hungry for success. Maritzburg are searching for their maiden trophy in the PSL era.





The Star

Like us on Facebook