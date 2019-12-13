Pitso Mosimane won his first trophy as a coach in Durban back in 2004 when his SuperSport United team beat Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the SAA Supa 8 Cup final at Kings Park. Phil Evans scored the winner from the penalty spot that day.
The Kagiso-born coach also created history in KZN when he became the first black coach to win the PSL title in Pietermaritzburg.
Sundowns shared spoils with the Team of Choice in a 1-1 stalemate at Harry Gwala Stadium and that was enough for the Brazilians to be crowned league champions. It was Mosimane’s first league championship.
On his way to continental glory, the joy started in Durban for Mosimane and his troops. It was the start of bigger things to come when Sundowns outclassed Kaizer Chiefs as they reigned supreme in the Telkom Knockout final at Moses Mabhida Stadium in 2015.