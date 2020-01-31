Wydad eliminated the Brazilians in the semi-finals of the Champions League last year and ended their journey in the quarter-finals in 2017 when Sundowns were the reigning champions. This has resulted in this match being a tense affair due to the close nature of the results and the competitive spirit in both camps.
Sundowns have an edge over Wydad this year. The Brazilians are two points clear at the top of Group C, and should they get a draw tomorrow they will finish as No. 1 and become the first South African side to finish the group stage without defeat.
“The game against Wydad is forever competitive, it’s a derby of some sort,” Mosimane said. “As much as we have both qualified, you will see on Saturday that those games are never easy. There is a lot of pride at stake, bragging rights. But more importantly, what is really important is who finishes first in the group. You don’t want to finish first because of the sake of it. You want to finish first because we want to avoid the No. 1s in other groups, the Esperances and (TP) Mazembes. That’s what we are going to fight for, basically it’s like fighting to qualify.”
The afternoon kick-off works in favour of Sundowns as the North Africans play most of their games at night. This game was originally scheduled for tonight but was moved to tomorrow at 3pm at Sundowns' request.