Motjeka Madisha’s father guilty of breaking lockdown regulations

The late Motjeka Madisha’s father has avoided jail time for breaking lockdown regulations at his son’s funeral.

According to an article on the KickOff website Bethuel Madisha was set to appear in the Tebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Monday in for two charges relating to the contravention of lockdown rules in relation to funerals.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns players funeral was held over the weekend. Current lockdown regulations states only 50 people can attend a funeral however this wasn’t adhered to. Madisha reportedly also resisted arrest.

Madisha snr paid a R2500 fine for the offence and was spared jail time and a charge for resisting arrest was also dropped.

Mogatle Police Station spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo says the matter has been seen to.