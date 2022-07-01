Motsepe Foundation launches new partnership with the PSL

The Motsepe Foundation and the Premiership Soccer League announced their new partnership. The collaboration will see the launch of the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

The Motsepe Foundation takes over from The GladAfrica group who have pulled out of their five year agreement to sponsor the second division of South African football. Dr Patrice Motsepe and PSL Chairman Irvin Khoza revealed this to the media contingent gathered at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday morning. "Because of the market conditions GladAfrica is downsizing and will not be able to continue the sponsorship going forward," revealed Khoza.





More details to follow.... pic.twitter.com/p0cGaokBp5 — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) July 1, 2022 "They were supposed to release the fixtures next week but they weren't going to be able to and that's why I picked up the phone yesterday and spoke to Mr Motsepe. Some of the executives at the PSL don't know about this because I wasn't sure whether it would succeed." "I knew that Dr Motsepe would be departing on Friday night for the CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations and we wanted to conclude and launch the Motsepe Foundation Championship before his departure." The Confederations of African Football (CAF) President Motsepe revealed the foundation's joy at acquiring another partnership in the country's football structures.

"There are a few companies involved with the Motsepe and those companies will provide the sponsorship. We normally go for grassroots and amatuer football where there isn't a lot of publicity but we are happy to join what we now call the Motsepe Foundation Championship," expressed Motsepe. "We would like to thank the PSL and its Chairman Dr Khoza for his relentless efforts to attract sponsors and partners to the PSL." @SmisoMsomi16