Motupa has been in form for the Braamfontein-based team, having scored five goals and registered three assists in 13 PSL appearances this season.
His impressive exploits were notably during December, when he inspired Wits to be within touching distance with the league’s title chasing pack, despite also playing in the Caf Confederation Cup.
Motupa’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed by the PSL judging panel as they selected him as the Player of the Month for December, while Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane was crowned the Coach of the Month.
Speaking to the media after receiving his award at the PSL Offices in Parktown yesterday, Motupa pledged to continue helping Wits in their bid to challenge for the league title and Nedbank Cup this season.