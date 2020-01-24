Motupa happy to contribute at Clever Boys









Wits striker Gift Motupa isn’t worried about not being a regular starting player for the Clever Boys, saying he is happy to contribute whenever he gets the nod from coach Gavin Hunt. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Wits striker Gift Motupa isn’t worried about not being a regular starting player for the Clever Boys, saying he is happy to contribute whenever he gets the nod from coach Gavin Hunt. Motupa has been in form for the Braamfontein-based team, having scored five goals and registered three assists in 13 PSL appearances this season. His impressive exploits were notably during December, when he inspired Wits to be within touching distance with the league’s title chasing pack, despite also playing in the Caf Confederation Cup. Motupa’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed by the PSL judging panel as they selected him as the Player of the Month for December, while Sundowns mentor Pitso Mosimane was crowned the Coach of the Month. Speaking to the media after receiving his award at the PSL Offices in Parktown yesterday, Motupa pledged to continue helping Wits in their bid to challenge for the league title and Nedbank Cup this season.

“I’ve said it before, that I’ve been waiting for my chance to come because I’ve not been getting that in PSL games. It’s a situation that I can’t control and I don’t have an answer for that but I think the technical team can answer that question better,” Motupa said.

“Sometimes, I just see the situation and I don’t complain much.

“I just accept that it’s other people’s time and mine will come. When it does come, I (would like to) believe that I deliver.”

In the awake of being in and out of the team, despite delivering whenever given the opportunity, Motupa stressed that he has a happy working relationship with Hunt.

“We have a good relationship with coach Gavin.

“He’s not a coach that takes things personally, and with me not playing regularly, I don’t have an answer for that but I respect my coach’s decision,” Motupa said.

Meanwhile, through a public voting system Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic scooped the PSL Goal of the Month for December for his close-range strike against Bloemfontein Celtic.

