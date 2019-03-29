Gift Motupa of Bidvest Wits during a training session on Wednesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Bidvest Wits striker Gift Motupa has cast his net wide as he aspires to lead his team to the Absa Premiership and Nedbank Cup titles, while bagging individual accolades - the Footballer of the Season and Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot awards. The 24-year-old has been in scorching form for Wits in the Premiership this season, scoring nine goals in 18 matches, while also registering an assist. The Clever Boys, who are second on the log standings, two points adrift of Mamelodi Sundowns, are still in with a chance of grabbing a double as they’ll contest for a Nedbank Cup semi-finals spot against Chippa United at Bidvest Stadium tomorrow night.

Realistically though, with Black Leopards striker Mwape Musonda in double digits with 12 goals in the league and three goals clear of Motupa, can the latter capitalise on the last six league games? The former Baroka FC striker is convinced.

“My form has been good for me and the team as well. I’ve got the support of the team and the players,” Motupa said.

“Looking at the remaining games, I still think that there’s an opportunity (to win the top goal scorer award). I’ve got to continue working hard and being consistent. I still think that it’s possible.”

Motupa is not only buzzing in front of goal, but he’s oozing confidence as well. The former Orlando Pirates striker believes that the remaining matches in the domestic competition will be a stepping stone in his quest to become Footballer of The Year.

“I agree (that I am one of the contenders for Footballer of the Season). I’ve been doing well for my club and I believe that if I can offer more than I offered, then I still have an opportunity to win the Player of the Season," he stated.

Gift Motupa has been in great form for Wits this season and wants to keep banging in the goals for his side. Photo: Gavin Barker / BackpagePix

The bigger plan on Motupa’s itinerary is being part of the Bafana Bafana squad that will represent the country in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

However, that will be easier said than done considering the cluster of talented players that the country has, locally and abroad.

But, should he go on to win the Golden Boot and Footballer of the Year accolades, Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will snap him up in a heartbeat.

The Afcon finals are in June though, and Motupa first has to climb up the ladder by inspiring the Clever Boys to a win over the Chilli Boys in the last eight of South Africa’s premier cup competition.

This encounter might be dubbed as a “David versus Goliath” clash considering that Chippa are languishing in the bottom half of the PSL while Wits are second.

Motupa believes that it will be naïve of them to think they are favourites in a cup tie.

“The preparations have been good, and we know that it won’t be easy against Chippa,” he said. “This will be a different game and everyone will want to win it. They are not doing well at the present moment (in the league), but we’ll not look at that as this is a cup game.”





