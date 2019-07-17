Mpho Makola was largely out of favour last season, and has been linked with a move to Orlando Pirates’ arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The long-running Mpho Makola saga has finally ended, with Orlando Pirates confirming on Wednesday that the midfielder’s contract has been terminated. The 33-year-old, who has been with the Buccaneers since 2012 – having joined from Free State Stars – was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season.

There have been rumours in recent weeks that he might remain at Orlando Stadium, but after a meeting between the player and the club on Wednesday, Makola is now a free agent.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club has parted ways with Mpho Makola. An agreement has been reached for the mutual termination of the contract following a meeting with the player today,” Pirates said in a statement on their website.

“Makola joined the club in 2012, where he went on to register over 170 appearances for the Buccaneers in a career which saw him score 21 goals and register 28 assists.

“The Club would like to thank Mr Makola for his service, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Makola was largely out of favour last season under Milutin Sredojevic, and has been linked with a move to Pirates’ arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

He is one of a number of players who have left Mayfair, following the departures of the likes of Thabo Matlaba, Thabo Qalinge, Jackson Mabokgwane and Abbubaker Mobara, amongst others.

Pirates are currently on a pre-season trip in Cape Town ahead of the new season. They drew 1-1 with Cape Town City on Tuesday, and will face Stellenbosch FC on Friday.

They then take on Chiefs in the Carling Black Label Cup next Saturday, 27 July ahead of their league kickoff against Bloemfontein Celtic on 3 August.

IOL Sport

