MT Sports in shock after being ordered by Mamelodi Sundowns to pay back the money

JOHANNESBURG – MT Sports, the sporting agency owned by the wife of former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, is in dismay after receiving summons from the club to pay back the commission fees which were paid out during the renewal of Mosimane’s contract a year ago.

Last year in April, Mosimane renewed his contract at the Sundowns for a period of four years. But after the season ended, Mosimane left the Brazilians to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly, where he’s already won four titles, including the coveted Champions League.

However, according to reports from the South African media on Sunday, Sundowns are suing MT Sports owned by Mosiamane's wife Moira Tlhagale to repay the club the commission fee of about R7.9 Million which they paid out during the renewal of Mosimane's contract.

But MT Sports issued a statement on Monday afternoon, saying: "It is with deep measure of shock and disappointment that MT Sports … has received summons from Mamelodi Sundowns demanding to be paid back the commission fees in lieu of coach Pitso Mosimane."

The agency goes on to detail that they’ve attempted to reach former club president and current chairman Patrice Motsepe and Thlopane Motsepe to discuss the matter, but they've reached dead ends. They also say “leaking of the story...is impolite and smacks of bullying tactics”.

A fortnight ago, a section of Sundowns’ supporters hurled insults at Mosimane and his mother when Al Ahly’s bus arrived at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville for their game against the Brazilians in the quarterfinal of the Champions League.

The two teams played out to a 1-all draw, with Al Ahly winning the tie 3-1 on aggregate. After that event, the Brazilians apologised to “Al Ahly and those associated with the club”, without mentioning the name of their former coach Mosimane anywhere in the statement.

MT Sports didn’t take kindly to the apology after the omission of their client in the statement, saying there were people who were sabotaging their client at the club. Since then, though, further reports have come from the South African media that Moira has been badmouthing Motsepe.

The reports accuse Motsepe of match-fixing and being behind Chiefs’ transfer ban. But MT Sports has gone on to deny the accusations, saying “we would like to categorically state that Ms Tlhagale has never said such things about Dr Motsepe or anyone associated with the club”.

MT Sports has gone on to state that they “hope that sanity will prevail and that this matter will be resolved amicably. However, if this is not possible, we will be happy to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in court". They added, they would like the matter to be "handled professionally and privately".

