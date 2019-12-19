CAPE TOWN – Siphelele Mthembu is set to lead the charge for struggling Cape Town City when they take on high-flying Bidvest Wits at Dobsonville Stadium in the PSL tomorrow (8pm kickoff).
City are nine spots below the Clever Boys in 13th place on the league standings and will have to lift their game 10-fold if they hope to come away with a share of the spoils based on recent form under new Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink, who is on a four-game winless run with two defeats.
Mthembu, 32, wasn’t part of the last squad that went down 1-0 at home to Chippa United. City were without star forward Kermit Erasmus and Olde Riekerink opted not to field a natural striker and paid the price.
Erasmus will miss this game as well as he is still nursing a hamstring strain, paving the way for Mthembu, who was the team’s top goalscorer last season, to show his coach he is the right man for the job if given the nod. He has been looking good at training and has scored a few goals, he so should be cherry-ripe to face a Wits side maybe a tad on the tired side after playing out a 1-1 home draw with defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Durban on Tuesday.
“Siphelele is strong and mobile and a very intelligent player,” said City assistant coach Vasili Manousakis