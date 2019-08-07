Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has met with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza to discuss the broadcasting of matches on SABC platforms. Photo: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG – The SA government on Tuesday met with the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to discuss the broadcasting of Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches. The SA government were told the SABC was expected to pay SuperSport R280 million for 144 matches per year for a period of five years, and during that period, the SABC would have made revenue of only R9.8 million per year.

The opening weekend was not covered by the national broadcaster, as SuperSport televised selected games.

The meeting on Tuesday, however, was not attended by SuperSport or PSL representatives as both reportedly had ‘prior commitments’.

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, together with Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, attended the meeting.

Mthethwa has met with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza in this regard.

“Both ministers are treating this matter with the utmost importance, as their primary concern is to ensure that the South African public is adequately served by the SABC,” said Ndabeni-Abrahams.

“There is growing need to find each other for a lasting solution. It is unfortunate that the broadcast rights holder (SuperSport) could not attend the meeting today.”

In the meeting, the SABC said over the last five years, the public broadcaster has incurred a loss of R1.3 billion in relation to the broadcast of PSL matches, leading to a decision been taken that any agreement entered into, should be financially sound and sustainable for the business.

African News Agency (ANA)