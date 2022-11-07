MTN8 final defeat is behind us ... Romain Folz says AmaZulu won’t suffer from Cup hangover

Durban — AmaZulu are looking to quickly forget Saturday’s MTN8 final defeat, with an opportunity to lift the mood with Carling Black Label Cup success on the horizon. Usuthu face Mamelodi Sundowns in the first semi-final before Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates clash for a place in the final this Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

AmaZulu are still not doubt deflated after failing to end their 30-year run without a trophy after losing 1-0 to Pirates at the weekend. Disappointed members of the AmaZulu camp presented themselves in front of the media on Monday, but coach Romain Folz has dismissed any concerns of a possible MTN8 hangover as his team prepare for another Cup competition this Saturday. When questioned about his and his players’ body language, Folz vehemently replied: “The game, is in fact, in the past but I don’t know what you want us to say.

“If you’re looking for a smile from any of us after a loss, then I think you’re in the wrong place. We are in a competitive environment in sports that requires results all the time. “Just because we’re not overly happy or overly sad, doesn’t mean we’re not focused on the task at hand. “You’re right in saying the feeling is not easy to digest, but know that it’s in the past.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Everyone who was a part of that felt the pain, but there’s so much more coming in the future and I promise you we will be ready for this weekend.” The 32-year-old Folz has slowly but surely gone about imparting his ideas on the players, having joined the club a month ago. The Frenchman believes he has the right players to achieve big things and last weekend’s disappointment will prove to be a really good lesson learned as he builds the overall character of the team.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Yes, we have a team capable of rebounding very quickly, not only capable but we will do that,” Folz affirmed. “These types of things happen for a reason. I believe you can always learn something from them and when you look back at these moments after a couple of weeks or months, you realise they contributed in making you tougher.” @ScribeSmiso