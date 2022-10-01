MTN8 semi-final first leg between Pirates and Sundowns ends all square

Johannesburg - Goals were the only missing piece of the puzzle after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns played some entertaining football in Orlando. At a sold-out Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon, the stage was set for either side to make their mark in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-final.

But it wasn’t to be for either side, even though they gave the fans who filled this venue to the rafters their money’s worth with their vast talents. And that’s why both sides have to do better in the return leg in Polokwane in three weeks’ time if they are going to make the final on November 5. The two teams came into this match having a lot to improve on, given that Sundowns are top of the league table and Pirates are second.

And they proved that prowess from the outset – with the new or returning personnel ensuring they stamped their authority on this match. It was the first time Pirates’ coach Jose Riveiro faced Sundowns, while Rhulani Mokwena was like a choirmaster at his homecoming. Grant Kekana and Thabiso Kutumela returned to Sundowns’ starting line-up for the first time this season, both having been in the medical room.

But all eyes were on Pirates’ new kid on the block Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, who made his debut donning the famous No 15 jersey. One of the players that wore No 15 at Pirates was Benedict “Tso” Vilkazi, the man famously known as “Little Napoleon”. And Ndlondlo embodied Vilkazi on his debut, not only with his pin-point size, but also with silk passes in the midfield, trying to find the runners.

In the opening stages, Ndlondlo was so good that his passes were met with a round of applause from the awestruck home supporters. Pirates’ runners failed to utilise Ndlondlo’s passes in the final third, though – so much so that their first real chance came from Monnapule Saleng. Saleng was also one of their returning players, having been loaned out to Swallows FC last season, helping the side to avoid relegation as well.

But he didn’t show that he had been away last season, let alone making his season debut against the treble champions, given his pace and forward passes. While Pirates were quick going forward, with Ndlondo trying to cut the opposition's defence open, Sundowns were patient, absorbing the pressure. And such is the mentality of champions that when they came out, they posed a threat. And that’s why Themba Zwane and Khuliso Mudau had chances.

The duo put their chances wide of the target, though, while Neo Maema added more misery to their bluntness after firing over the crossbar. Pirates had a chance to take the lead in the early stages of the second half, but Zakhele Lepasa’s shot was saved brilliantly by Ronwen Williams. Lepasa was replaced by Kermit Erasmus, with the returning striker also forcing out a standing ovation and loud chants on his second debut.

While all eyes were on Erasmus to make an instant impact against his former side, Teboho Mokoena nearly broke the Ghosts’ hearts on the stands. But he missed from close range as Pirates regrouped and brought on fan-favourite Vincent Pule and wing-back Thabiso Monyane in the dying stages. Erasmus had a chance to haunt his former side, but his curling effort from distance was tipped over the crossbar by Bafana’s No 1 Williams.