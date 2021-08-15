MTN8 war ... Sparks fly as Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns reconnect

JOHANNESBURG - The gloves have come off between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their MTN8 clash on Sunday. This was evident after the two teams either questioned the opponent’s tactics or expressed their aim to knock the other off their perch. In another edition of the new season’s opening matches being played without fans, these two heavyweights will revive their rivalry in the MTN8 quarter-final at Lucas Masterpieces Stadium today (3pm kick-off) with a lot to play for.

Sundowns haven’t won the MTN8 trophy in the last 14 years. However, they’ve been the dominant force in the last eight years, winning 12 titles, including six league crowns. Now after a full pre-season, they believe they can end their MTN8 curse. They meet a resilient Chiefs side that has a lot to prove, after enduring a six-year trophy drought. However they are still the most successful side in the eight-team tournament with 15 crowns. Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi is aware of the danger that Chiefs pose, considering their intense restructuring in recent months, including the signing of new players after their transfer ban was lifted, and the return of coach Stuart Baxter.

But he’s questioned whether Baxter’s philosophy of “transition football” will accommodate Samir Nurkovic who’s an out-and-out striker. Mngqithi, though, is not naïve into thinking that Baxter, whom he respects greatly, won’t have an ace up his sleeve. In fact, far from it. That Chiefs have a solid engine room with the arrival of Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander, who’ll fill the void left by Willard Katsande, will give more freedom to ball-players such as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Kgaogelo Sekgota. Baxter knows the mandate upon his return to Chiefs: guide the team back to the pinnacle of South African football after a six-year hiatus. This doesn’t faze the former Bafana Bafana coach. After all, it’s the same script but a slightly different cast compared to 2012.

And it's just that this time Sundowns are the team to beat. Taking the cue from Sir Alex Ferguson's words, Baxter said they are ready to "knock Sundowns off their perch". But that's easier said than done, given that Sundowns have kept the bulk of their winning team.

It’s not that the Chloorkop side haven’t made additions either, having brought in striker Thabiso Kutumela. The former Maritzburg United man is set to form a deadly combination with Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile up front, forming a trio that can trouble Chiefs’ defence. The rivalry will not stop in the capital city in the MTN8 today. It will boil down to the Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban. Benni Mccarthy’s Amazulu will host his former employers Cape Town City, a side that Mccarthy inspired to the MTN8 title in 2018.