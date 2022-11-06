MTN8 win is not revenge for past ‘plumber’ talks, says Orlando Pirates coach Jose’ Riveiro

Durban - Orlando Pirates Head Coach Jose Riveiro won his first trophy since arriving in South Africa four months ago and he doesn't see his MTN8 triumph as revenge to all the critics that surrounded him on his arrival. The Buccaneers won their fourth MTN8 gong since 2008 on Saturday evening as they edged AmaZulu 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Sea Robbers dispatched Royal AM and thereafter Mamelodi Sundowns before claiming their second MTN8 title in three years. The win could be signalling a change in dominance on the domestic front under Riveiro. The Spanish mentor presented a jovial figure to members of the media after his side's victory. He dismissed any thoughts that he might be entertaining his critics with his team's recent success and moved to thank the club's management for trusting him. "This is no response to anyone, I'm here to do my job and I'm a professional football coach and I'm prepared to do that job that's why I was handed the opportunity," said Riveiro.

The Buccanners take the first silverware of the season with a 1 - 0 win over AmaZulu 👏 pic.twitter.com/epErL04jcM — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 5, 2022 "I'm just a coach at the club, there's a lot of things that go into making a club a success, of course I have the responsibility and maybe I am in the spotlight but like I've said in the past, I cannot control the situation (critics) therefore I don't spend time thinking about it " "I just see this as a great opportunity to be part of this beautiful club and I also want to take the chance to thank my bosses for giving me an opportunity to represent a brand like Pirates." @SmisoScribe