Muhsin Ertugral banks on Sundowns' dominance to continue

Johannesburg — Muhsin Ertugral has banked on Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance to continue next season after the club ensured that there's quality personnel in and around the team. Sundowns walked away with a clean sweep in local football last season as they won the MTN8, Nedbank Cup and record fifth title in a row.

However, next season they’ll be eager to claim an unprecedented quadruple. A feat that will require them to win the African crown, together with all the local trophies. They’ve been cautious in their approach, though, given the fact that they’ve only added two marquee signings to the squad in Sipho Mbule and Ronwen Williams. Mbule and Williams were signed from rivals SuperSport United, adding to the long list of players that have made the switch from Megawatt Park to Chloorkop.

The duo brings a lot of quality to the Brazilians’ set-up given that they are both Bafana Bafana internationals, while Williams is also the national team captain. After Mbule put pen to paper with the champions on a three-year deal, Williams was the latest signing to arrive in Chloorkop on a five-year contract. Williams’ move to Sundowns yet again saw the Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, come short in competing with the Brazilians on the market.

“Having the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper on their side can’t be wrong. So obviously they’ve made the right choices when it comes to that,” Ertugral told IOL Sport. “He’s a great goalkeeper, adding to Sundowns’ possibility of winning the league and challenging for the Champions League title. So, it’s important to have quality players.” Ertugral, who’s coached in the PSL for many seasons, winning multiple trophies at Kaizer Chiefs, doesn’t think the quality should just end with the players though.

Instead, he lauded the club’s management for ensuring that they retain the services of coaching trio Manqoba Mngqithi, Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela. Since taking over the reins from Pitso Mosimane, who won 11 trophies, the trio has guided the team with aplomb in the last two seasons, winning four trophies. There were, however, rumours that they might split next term after disagreements. But it appears that they’ve since put their differences aside as they all reported for pre-season.

“It’s primarily important to have quality players. But it’s not only players that make the team,” said Ertugral who recently left his job as the advisor to the Turkish FA. “When you look at PSG or other important teams in the world, they don’t make it (by winning every trophy up for grabs) although they have the best players. “So you don’t only need the best players, but also the best technical team, surroundings and environment to be a winning team on the field.

“It’s not only the transfer policy that makes a winning team. Getting your technicalities right is equally important in making a winning team.” The Brazilians will begin with their title defence and chase for a sixth championship in a row away to Cape Town City at the DHL Stadium on August 5. Three weeks later, they’ll begin with the MTN8 defence with a clash against their crosstown rivals SuperSport United at the nation’s capital.