Muhsin Ertugral not available until after the World Cup

Johannesburg - Veteran coach Muhsin Ertugral on Thursday confirmed to IOL Sport that he is not available for any coaching roles immediately but this may change after the World Cup in Qatar later this year. Ertugral is back in South Africa, a country which he regards as a home and this will naturally put him in the conversation for coaching roles that become available considering his vast experience of coaching in the country.

“I’m not available at the moment. I’m back in South Africa to visit my family. I have a house here and come back to South Africa as it’s a home. I needed a bit of a break and will be back in Europe as I want to be involved in elements as the World Cup approaches. In the future, I want to help with the implementation of youth development structures in South Africa as well,” said Ertugral. Ertugral was most recently working for the Turkish national team in a technical role. He did add that he will be open to coaching again in the South African top-flight after the conclusion of the World Cup in December. ALSO READ: Stuart Baxter sacked by Kaizer Chiefs - report

“At the moment my first priority is the World Cup but once that is over, I want to coach again, that is for sure. In May, I will have to be in Europe at the German Association’s International Congress. After that I may come back to South Africa for short visits,” he said. Amid the recent sackings that have taken place in South African football, Ertugral says that this proves that there is “no inherited success in football”. “Success that happened 10-years ago cannot be inherited. For success, you must work day in and day out. Football changes and you have to improve all the time. Football is no longer a sport where one man can do everything. You have 25 players in a squad. I was recently working with the Turkish national team and things could get difficult. Every player has his own demand,” said the Turk.

Ertugral is well known for several coaching jobs in South Africa which included two stints with both Kaizer Chiefs and Ajax Cape Town. He believes that his previous team Chiefs may have struggled for consistency this season due to a hesitancy to show faith in younger players. “It is a team that is not using a lot of youngsters which is a possibility (for the lack of consistency) but it’s not fair to either Stuart Baxter or the club to look from outside and gauge what is wrong,” said Ertugral. @eshlinv