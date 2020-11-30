MultiChoice Diski rebrands with new logo and name

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - The PSL, together with MultiChoice, announced the rebrand of the MultiChoice Diski Challenge at the 2020/21 Season launch at the PSL HQ on Monday afternoon and will henceforth be known as the DStv Diski Challenge. “The first thing is the brand is going through a brand refresh. We are quite excited to announce that starting from today the MDC will be known as the DStv Diski Challenge,” said Nyiko Shiburi, the CEO of MultiChoice. “We also have a new logo that just enhances and shows the strength of the relationship that we have with the PSL so we are really excited about that.” The internal rebrands include the introduction of what will be called the Top 8 Competition which will only launch in the next season of the Challenge in 2021. “Unfortunately, because of the Covid-19 disruption we could not play the normal season to the end because of the uncertainties but now what we have done together with MultiChoice was to make sure we add what we call the Top 8 Competition which will come in at the end of the new season next year, which will be a pre-runner at the launch of the DStv Diski Challenge, said the PSL Chairman, Irvin Khoza.

The Life Skills Workshops for the players and coaches will be re-introduced and will focus mainly on understanding the rules of the game as well as moral regeneration.

“It is very important that we provide the life skills to the players. There’s an advanced course that got presented by the presenters of the skills enrolment programme to make sure that we take care of all the players that are participating in the competition,” said Khoza.

New DStv Diski Challenge Season campaign



🔥⚽️🔥⚽️🔥⚽️#Asidlali pic.twitter.com/GtADBv8txX — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) November 30, 2020

The DStv Diski Challenge campaign will kick off this weekend on the December 5 and will conclude on the July 4 next year.

The season opener will see Chippa United host Black Leopards on Saturday at the Giant Stadium (kick-off 11am) followed by a heavyweight tussle between SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates (kick-off 3pm).

“The DStv Diski Challenge will be broadcasted on the SuperSport PSL Channel (202). It will also be broadcasted on Variety 4 (209) and the DStv community stations,” said Shiburi.

Due to Covid-19 and the regulations set by the South African government the matches will be played behind closed doors.

Xilombe Mathye